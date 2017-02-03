Police announce arrest of notorious kidnap kingpin

Related News

The Police in Enugu said they have arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin, Christian Akpan, also known as “Mayor’’ in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Friday.

Mr. Amaraizu said Mr. Akpan was arrested through “a well-structured operation borne out of intelligence information.”

He said the alleged kidnapper was arrested on February 2 in his hideout within Sunrise Estate axis of Emene community, near Enugu.

“The Enugu State Police Command will not relent in its efforts to ensure a safe and secure Enugu State,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspect had been helping police in their investigation.

“The investigation is centring on some kidnap operations in which he was involved, especially the one he allegedly perpetrated on December 2, 2016.

(NAN)