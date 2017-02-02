Fraudsters impersonate Nigerian Army chief

Related News

The Nigerian Army has noted with serious concern the activities of some fraudsters and mischievous persons in the society that go about defrauding innocent persons in the name of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

The fraudsters are employing various means and techniques through the use of the internet and social media to perpetrate their criminal acts.

These includes name-dropping, claiming that they were sent to solicit for assistance or patronage using the name and photographs of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, to create various social media accounts with the intent of currying favours and financial assistance, amongst other tricks.

The Nigerian Army wishes to make it emphatically clear that at no time has the Lieutenant General TY Buratai solicited for funds and assistance through individuals, groups and any of the social media platforms.

In view of this, members of the general public are therefore enjoined to be wary of such persons or groups and social media accounts in the name of the Chief of Army Staff. Efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend such persons.

All are please requested to be vigilant and to report such suspected persons to the nearest police station, Nigerian Army formations or units and other security agencies.