Six die in clash at Nigerian mine site

Related News

The police have confirm the death of six local miners at a mining site on Wednesday in Plateau State, North-central Nigeria.

The state commissioner of police, Peter Ogunyanwo, told PREMIUM TIMES in Jos on Thursday that the clash involving two rival groups, occurred in Gero village in Gyel district of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

He said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident for further investigations.

“Some miners clashed yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon in Gero, Jos South as a result of which six people died. The police swung into action and arrested a number of suspects,” Mr. Ogunyawo said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that security agents have taken over the mining site to prevent further loss of lives.

A witness, Chuwang Dung, who said he escaped death in the clash, said the fighters were armed youth.

“I escaped being killed by youth from our neighbouring village who were running after us in a mining site. They were holding cutlasses, daggers and sticks. I escape by the grace of God,” Mr. Dung said.

Local miners make brisk business mining Columbine from excavations in Jos South, Barkinladi, Riyom and some part of Bassa local government areas of Plateau state.