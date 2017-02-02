Netherlands woos more young Nigerians to educational opportunities

Related News

Michel Deleen, Head of the Netherlands Representation in Lagos, on Wednesday disclosed his government’s plan to create more opportunities for young Nigerians to study in different Dutch Universities.

Mr. Deleen told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lagos that more of the Dutch

educational institutions were willing to absorb more young Nigerians this year and beyond.

“We want to have closer cooperation between Dutch Universities and Nigerian Universities.

“We really want to make younger Nigerians see the opportunities and benefits of studying in the Netherlands.

“To this effect, we hope to receive a high-powered delegation of Dutch Universities to Nigeria, if not soon, but in a few months,’’ he said.

The Netherlands Deputy Ambassador said that the delegation, which would be composed of many Dutch educational institutions, would be coming to interact with young Nigerian on available opportunities for them in their institutions.

Mr. Deleen restated his government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for more young Nigerians, who would be interested in studying in different Dutch Universities.

He urged young Nigerians to always avail themselves of the qualitative educational standards in the Dutch universities.

The Head of the Netherlands Representation in Lagos expressed satisfaction at the ‘excellent performances and professionalism’ of Nigerians who had studied in the Netherlands since the ‘70s.

