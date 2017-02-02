Abuja Airport Closure: Nigerian government to buy more rail coaches

Abuja rail train

The Nigeria Government has approved the purchase of additional coaches for use on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

The measure is to meet with the additional passengers on the route expected from the planned closure of the Abuja International Airport in March.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Hadi Sirika, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chamber, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday said the meeting approved two memoranda from the ministry.

“One is for the procurement of coaches; two first class coaches, two for baggage and six for long distance economy class to improve upon this Kaduna airport project,” he said.

The minister said the purchases are to “boost rail transportation on the Abuja Kaduna standard gauge railway to improve on passengers and goods and also following the impending closure of the Abuja airport”.

He also said the effort “is to increase our capacity to handle passengers during this airport closure”.

Mr. Sirika said the other memo was for the establishment of joint briefing offices in all 21 federal government airports across the country.

He named the Airports to include those of Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Jos, Yola, Calabar, Enugu, Owerri, Kaduna, Benin, Osubi-Warri, Katsina Zaria, Minna, Bauchi, Ibadan and Akure, adding ” and of course three aerodromes namely; Bonny, Excravos and Eket”.

“These joint briefing offices will include the air automation and would co-locate the track-up projects, the total radar coverage, the air automation system, which include the air automation system and the pilot briefing offices.

“These are prefabricated because during the remodelling exercise of those airports they were tempered with so we thought we should just co-locate them in one area for efficiency and to safeguard against future relocations,” he said.

  • Angry Niaja

    What a joke, I would rather take my chances by travelling to Lagos by road, than be a sitting duck on this 1900 monstrosity they have of a rail line. Are they going to secure the line from Abuja to Kaduna, what with news of killings on a daily basis in Kaduna.

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      They will secure it. I showed them tactics terrorist can use in causing mayhem. So there are secret security measure in place you will never know about. let those criminals and killers try and they will see what will happen to them. dont be afraid. but you can still use road if you want. Me i dont fly again since Dana crash because right now at home is my dana ticket framed to let people know the day i should have died. I got to the Airport that day but my soul was not at rest about flying so i changed my mind and left my uncle Prof Onwuliri at the airport and behold that plane crashed. and that was 8 days after i buried my mother. May the victims souls rest in peace..

      • kazkaz

        Your insurance is still potent. Lol.

        • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

          You guys they really have solutions in Place. The government dont want any issues on trains.

      • Angry Niaja

        My brother, I’m of the same mindset with you, I do not fly anywhere within Naija o, only international flights since that’s the only option.

        • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

          Indeed.

      • El Patron

        Amazing story. Thank God for your life.

        • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

          Amen oh Thank you. the phobia for flying within Nigeria for me is high.

  • IronDome

    Its becoming increasing obvious that the intention is to destroy abuja and create a vehicle for looting the treasury. Why do you need extra coaches at this late hour for a closure that is purportedly planned for 6 weeks? obviously its some old coaches they want to repackage as new coaches . This is another grass cutting project

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      You raised very good points. They knew 3 months ago they would shut down the airports. They are meant to have pre ordered this coaches before they even announced Airport closure. On this the Government goofed. And if i tell you Nigerians can construct coaches ourselves would you believe me? we are already making frigates and naval ships which is more complicated than a coach.