Butcher remanded over alleged rape of 13-year-old

A Gombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a 25-year-old butcher, Shamsudeen Musa, for alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Bello Sheriff, ordered the remand of the accused in prison until March 1, when the case was slated for mention.

The accused, who resides in Ziringaza quarters Gombe, is facing one-count charge of rape.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ismail Adamu, told the court that the offence was committed on January 20, at about 12.30 p.m.

He alleged that the defendant took his victim (names withheld), of same address, to an uncompleted building and had sex with her without her consent.

The prosecutor said that the offence is punishable under Section 283 of the Penal Code Law.

He told the court that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked for adjournment to enable the police conclude investigation.

(NAN)