Osinbajo swears in 5 NPC Commissioners

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja swore-in five new commissioners of the National Population Commission, NPC.

The swearing in of the commissioners followed their successful screening by the Senate, on December 12, 2016, after their nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The appointment of the commissioners was also endorsed by the National Council of State, last year.

They are Benedict Ukpong, Akwa Ibom; Gloria Izonfuo, Bayelsa; Kupchi Iyanya, Benue; Haliru Bala, Kebbi; and Eyitayo Oyetunji, Oyo.

This is the first time the acting president will be administering oath of office on political appointees as President Muhammadu Buhari is on 10-day vacation in London.

The event, which was carried out before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, was witnessed by cabinet ministers and relations of the appointees.

