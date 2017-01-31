Afrobeat singer, Dede, storms out of radio interview after clash with Femi Adesina

Related News

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Dede Mabiaku, on Monday stormed out of a live radio interview after presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, asked him to “keep quiet.”

A female presenter on Lagos Talks 93.1 FM had teed up questions about Buhari administration policies as well an upcoming nationwide protest championed by entertainer, Innocent ‘TuFace’ Idiabia.

About 40 minutes into the interview, which took place in Lagos Talks’ studio in Ikoyi, Mr. Adesina said Nigerians who are gearing up for the protest, slated for February 5 across the country, are those still disgruntled by the outcome of the 2015 elections.

The protesters are still “living and romantisising in the immediate past”, Mr. Adesina said.

Mr. Mabiaku then interject: “Haba! Femi, Iro nla!.” Translated literally from Yoruba: “Hah! Femi, that’s a big lie!.”

Mr. Adesina then asked him to “keep quiet and let me talk.”

Mr. Mabiaku initially yielded to Mr. Adesina’s slapdown for a few minutes while the presidential spokesman sued for more patience from Nigerians.

President Buhari has a mandate that should last “48 months”, but he had not even spent half of it, Mr. Adesina said.

The interviewer then turned to Mr. Mabiaku and asked him to respond to Mr. Adesina’s excuse.

“Why do you want to hear me when he had the audacity to tell me to shut up?” a visibly-irritated Mr. Mabiaku.

He then stood up and unplugged the studio headset and reached for the door knob. All efforts to calm him down by the host failed.

When PREMIUM TIMES called to ask why he would interject a citizen in that manner in public, Mr. Adesina said he did not make the statement.

“Please go and see the video very well and get back to me,” he said.

But he actually made the statement and the video evidence is available here.

Mr. Idibia himself has been enduring regular attacks from supporters of the Buhari administration who questioned his moral authority to lead such a major protest, including allegations that he is getting financial backing from opposition party politicians.

But he denied the allegations and said he remained undaunted by them, promising his supporters that the march will go on as planned.