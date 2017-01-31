Witness contradicts self in trial of accused judge

Related News

There was drama in court on Tuesday when a prosecution witness, Shuaibu Teidi, contradicted himself during cross-examination after submissions he made during examination.

Mr. Teidi, a former director of Pension Fund at the Office of the Head of Service, was testifying in court against a Federal High Court judge, Adeniyi Ademola, who was accused of fraud.

Mr. Ademola is facing trial alongside his wife, Olubowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, at a high Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mr. Teidi had during his examination by the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Segun Jegede, told the court that he was remanded in prison during his trial before Justice Ademola on allegations of fraud without an order for bail.

The witness added that his wife had informed him about several calls made by agents of Justice Ademola, while he was in prison, demanding N25 million to be paid if she wanted him (Teidi) to be released on bail.

He added that his landed properties had been confiscated by Mr. Ademola without due course during the trial.

Mr. Teidi further said several attempts by his client to secure bail proved abortive as Mr. Ademola remained adamant in his resolve to deny him (Teidi) bail, despite his health condition.

During cross-examination however, Mr. Tiedi said although his wife had told him about a certain man named (Kinglsey O.) whose account was domiciled with the United Bank for Africa, was supposed to be used for the payment of the N25 million; neither himself nor his wife could identify the callers demanding the said payment.

He also responded in the negative when asked whether he ever received a call from Mr. Ademola concerning the alleged payment.

The witness confirmed that the alleged order for the confiscation of his property was not made in open court by Mr. Ademola. When asked whether or not he later received the court order allegedly confiscating the said properties; Mr. Teidi said his counsel tried endlessly to get the court order to no avail.

Mr. Teidi who told the court that he had written the National Judicial commission complaining about the perceived injustice from Mr. Ademola’s court, added during cross-examination that the petition had since been cleared and that he had no other matter against the first defendant.

Responding to questions regarding whether or not he had read through the content of the NJC’s response to his petition, Mr. Teidi said he had not been allowed the privilege of seeing the report from the NJC.

Mr. Teidi had also told the court during examination that he was denied bail by the first defendant, until he approached the Appeal Court which granted an order for his bail in June 2014.

But reading out the judgement from the appeal court ruling; the witness quoted the appellate court at saying that he was unable to fulfil the bail conditions given to him by the lower court.

Raising his voice in protest against the ruling of the appellate court, the witness dramatically echoed; “It is not correct!”

His action caused laughter within the court room, as Mr. Teidi attempted to insist that he was denied bail by Mr. Ademola.

Mr. Teidi who is currently facing trial alongside other defendants for alleged diversion of billions of pension fund, told the court that he received an invitation from the office of the SSS to testify against the defendant.

The matter was adjourned till Wednesday for continuation of trial by Justice Jude Okeke.