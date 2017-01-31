Akpabio denies sponsoring 2face’s planned protest

Related News

The Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has disassociated himself from the plan by foremost Nigerian singer, 2Baba, also known as 2Face, to stage a protest on February 5 against the federal government.

The internet has been flooded with reports that Mr. Akpabio, who is a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, was sponsoring the planned protest.

The senator, through a statement issued by his spokesman, Anietie Ekong, said it was laughable that people could try to link him with the planned protest because of the Prado SUV he donated in 2013 as a wedding gift to the singer and his wife, Annie Macaulay who is from Akwa Ibom.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that Senator Akpabio knows nothing about the planned protest neither is he the sponsor,” said the statement which added that Mr. Akpabio “has had no contact whatsoever with 2Face for many years”.

The statement continued: “According to the information being circulated the organizers of the planned protest have stated clearly that their protest is: ‘a call for nationwide protests as we say no to the Executive, no to legislatures, no to judiciary.’ Is it not idiotic and senseless for anyone to imagine that Senator Akpabio will sponsor a protest against the same arm of government that he is serving as a leader?

“As the Minority Leader, Senator Akpabio has consistently maintained that Nigerians should put aside their differences and support every effort that will pull the country out of the present recession.

“Much as he believes in the right of every Nigerian to express himself, he does not think that mass protest is the solution.

“The mischievous attempt to drag the name of Senator Akpabio into the planned protest should be discountenanced as the handiwork of political jobbers,” the statement said.