Buhari calls, mourns with Sports Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on the death of his wife, Briskila Dalung.

Mrs. Dalung died after a brief illness in the early hours of January 29, 2017 in Jos.

A statement issued by Nneka Anibeze, the media aide to Mr. Dalung, said President Buhari telephoned Mr. Dalung on Monday night from London where he is currently on vacation.

The statement said the president prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

“President Buhari regretted the death of Mrs. Dalung which came at such an unripe age and prayed that God will forgive her sins and give the family she left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement said.

The president promised his support to the family of Mr. Dalung in their moment of grief.

Mrs. Dalung is survived by her husband and 5 children.