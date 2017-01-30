Nigeria Police gets new spokesperson

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Monday appointed Jimoh Moshood as the new Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO.

Mr. Moshood, whose appointment takes immediate effect, will serve as substantive FPRO, a statement from the Force Headquarters said on Monday.

He takes over from Don Awunah, who assumed duties as Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday.

The statement said Mr. Moshood, a chief superintendent of police, hails from Ilorin Township in Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He holds B.Sc in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State. He was once a Police Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the position which earned him Commissioner of Police commendations for diligent and excellent performance.

He attended several courses within and outside the country few of which are Crime Prevention Of Korea Police at Police Training Institute, Seoul, South Korea and Training Course on Anti – Hijacking Techniques and Tactics for Developing Countries at Special Police Academy, Beijing, China.

He could be reached by the general public on +234 803 256 9029.