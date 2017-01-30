Extradition: I never threatened bloodshed – Kashamu

Related News

An Ogun State senator, Buruji Kashamu, on Monday said he did not issue a threat that no fewer than three persons will be killed if authorities attempt to enforce an extradition order against him.

“About three, four or five people will die,” Mr. Kashamu was quoted as saying by The Punch Newspaper in a story that quickly went viral on social media.

But Austin Oniyorkor, the senator’s spokesman, said his principal “did not say anything of such.”

Mr. Oniyorkor said he was confident of the fact that “the reporter will be remorseful about what he wrote. He’d promised to rectify it by way of doing a feature or something.”

“This was an interaction that was held with about nine judiciary correspondents from different media houses.”

The story also reported that Mr. Kashamu said he will actualise the purported murder by enlisting the service of the Oodua Peoples Congress, a socio-cultural movement in Western Nigeria.

Mr. Oniyorkor said this was also not true, saying his office is in touch with the Punch and “We’re picking it with them and they said they’re making some amend,” he said.

Mr. Oniyorkor challenged anyone to bring out records that prove Mr. Kashamu made the quotes attributed to him.

The controversy is coming a few days after the United States Court of Appeal for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago, Illinois, reaffirmed extradition order for the controversial politician, who is currently wanted in the United States on allegations of drugs crimes.

PREMIUM TIMES published the U.S. court order on Monday.

Mr. Kashamu’s media briefing with the reporters Monday is part of a coordinated media blitz he launched since the U.S. court ruling last Thursday.

The senator still enjoys a Nigerian court order that bars his extradition.