Nigeria Sports Minister, Dalung, loses wife

Dalung-600x352

Briskila Dalung, wife of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has died, the minister said in a statement.

She died in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness.

Her death which was announced on the Facebook page of the minister reads:

“I am bereaved. My heart is heavy. I cannot continue. I lost my first wife, Mrs Briskila this morning. May her soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen. What a black Sunday.”

Mrs. Dalung is survived by five children.

According to the Special Adviser on Media to the Minster, the funeral arrangements will be announced by the family soon.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.