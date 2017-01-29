Man with 86 wives dies at 92

Related News

The man who courted controversy by marrying 86 wives has died at the age of 92.

Mohammed Masaba died in his house in Bida, Niger State on Saturday afternoon.

He was survived by 86 wives and 107 children according to Wikipedia.

A resident of Bida, Mohammed Usman informed PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Masaba had been battling an illness and died ” Saturday afternoon in his room”.

Mr. Masaba was arrested by the police in 2008 after complaints from some Islamic organisations that he is not permitted to marry more than four wives.

Shortly after he was released by the police for lack of evidence of any wrong doing, an umbrella body of Islamic organisations, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, in conjunction with the Bida emirate council and other Islamic leaders invited him for interrogation.

At the end of their deliberations in the palace of the Etsu Nupe in Bida, a verdict was read out by the Etsu, Yahya Abubakar, that Mr. Masaba should divorce 82 out of the 86 wives within 48 hours or leave the Nupe Kingdom.

The traditional ruler said should Mr. Masaba fail to do as he was told, his safety could not be guaranteed.

The man refused to divorce any of his wives and remained in his house with his family until his death on Saturday.