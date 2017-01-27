85-year-old docked for allegedly clubbing man to death

Related News

An octogenarian, Mohammed Bello, is to cool his heels in prison for the next

33 days for allegedly clubbing a man to death, an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled in Lagos on Friday.

The accused, 85, was arraigned before Magistrate K.A. Ariyo on a charge of murder.

Mr. Ariyo, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered that he should be remanded at Ikoyi Prisons pending advice from the State Director Of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Hafsat Ajibode, said the offence was committed on January 17 at about 11.30 a.m.at Ogudu Grammar School.

She said a fight had ensued between the deceased (Ismaila Ibrahim), a scavenger, and another man over scavenging in the school environment.

According to her, Mr. Bello had stepped in to settle the fight but did not go down well with Mr. Ibrahim, who felt Bello’s involvement had given the other man an upper hand in the fight.

“The deceased started abusing Bello, who got angry and picked up a plank with which he hit the deceased on the head … this led to his death.”

The offence contravenes Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2011 which prescribes a death sentence for offenders.

The case has been adjourned till February 28.

(NAN)