Killers of police corporal arrested

The FCT Police Command said it has arrested six suspected killers of a police corporal who was killed on December 29, 2016.

The suspects are Ismaila Abdulwaheed, 28; Saliu Saka, 22; Sunday Odo, 21; John Paul,17; Ifeanyi Peter,19; and John Paul, 19.

Presenting the suspects to journalists, the FCT Police Commissioner, Muhammad Mustafa, said that they were arrested on January 14 by operatives of the command.

He said that the syndicate stabbed the deceased who boarded the vehicle on the chest with a dagger, after robbing him of two phones, GOTV decoder, cash and other valuables.

Mr. Mustafa said that the syndicate operated in unpainted taxi shuttle between Berger, Airport road or Area 1and, Gwagwalada in search of their victims.

“They are notorious for inflicting serious body injury on their victims, and even killing their victims in the process.

“The syndicate takes advantage of the evening rush hours, when people are rushing to get to their homes, to lure their unsuspecting victims,” he said.

The commissioner said the suspects had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

Mr. Mustafa said items recovered from them include one blue colour golf car with reg. no. KWL 421 TC, one Nokia cell phone belonging to the deceased police personnel and three knives.

In a related development, Mr. Mustafa said the police had arrested three armed robbery suspects at the Banex Junction in Wuse 2 on January 22.

The suspects are: Felix Tarnongo of Dutse Alhaji, Ibrahim Yusuf, Mustafa Tohoru of Mabushi village and Samuel Obasi also of Mabushi village.

He said that items recovered from them included two locally made pistols, one Barreta pistol and one cartridge.

The commissioner said that operatives of the command had also arrested other suspects for various crimes and recovered several items.

He restated the command’s preparedness to deploy massively to deal with the excesses of criminals and ensure that such criminal elements did not evade justice.

“May I seize this medium to assure FCT residents that the FCT Police under my supervision will remain committed to their safety and protection.

“ We will continue to be proactive by evolving novel crime fighting strategies that will set us ahead of criminals and even beat them at their illicit game,” he said.

He attributed the achievement by the command largely to the support from the members of the public.

(NAN)