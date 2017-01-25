Recruitment into Nigerian Army is free – Official

Related News

The Nigerian Army has said recruitment into the army is free and no one is expected to pay for it.

The Army said this in a statement by its spokesperson, Sani Usman.

Read Mr. Usman’s full statement below



The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to activities of fraudsters demanding money from applicants of the 76 Regular Recruits Intake for trades/non trades men and women. The fraudsters posing as army officers with the names, Lieutenant Femi and Lieutenant Gbenga Danjuma respectively, operate with the GSM number 08165007425.

The Army wishes to state that the processing of application forms into the Army is free of charge. Applicants are advised to log on towww.narecruitment.org to process their application forms or if in doubts, call the following phone numbers: 08038575725 or 08061541440.

While effort is ongoing to track and apprehend the fraudulent syndicates, the general public should note that the NA does not charge applicants money or gratification for whatever reasons. The public is therefore encouraged to report any person or group parading himself or herself as an agent of the NA for the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The general public is also advised to be wary of dubious offers of recruitment especially through the internet and report such offers or person to the nearest Nigerian Army unit or formation and police stations.