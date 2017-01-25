NAFDAC cautions against use of ‘dangerous’ skin lightening creams

Related News

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has cautioned the public against the use of skin lightning creams containing ‘mercury’ and ‘hydroquinone above two per cent’ that are dangerous to health.

The agency’s state coordinator, Natim Mullah-Dadi gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said such cream have adverse effects on health.

Mr. Mullah-Dadi added that the creams do not only destroy the skin, but also destroy the organs specifically targeting the kidney.

“These chemicals damage respiratory, kidney and reproductive systems,” he said.

He urged the public to stay away from chemicals that are banned from the agency.

“Ensure that you do not handle any chemicals unless you are authorised.

“Banned chemicals have serious health implications. They cause cancer, affect the nervous system, deform unborn babies among others.”

He urged stakeholders to assist NAFDAC in its fight against the importation, selling and use of banned food items, drugs and cosmetics in the country.

The coordinator pointed out that use of poorly preserved, contaminated and banned food items could cause cholera, cardiovascular diseases, allergies and obesity among others.

He also explained that people should always look for the expiry dates, ingredient names and NAFDAC registration number that must be indicated on a drug before buying It.

(NAN)