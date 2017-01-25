Major Abuja hospital to be shut for four days

Related News

The Wuse General Hospital, one of the main public health facilities in the Federal capital Territory, has announced it would shut down for four days from Thursday.

According to a notice posted on the hospital’s premises, this is to allow for a fumigation of the environment.

The management of the hospital said it carries out the exercise every year to make the premises safer for patients and staff.

The hospital, located at Zone 3 in the Wuse District of the municipality, is a major secondary health institution thronged daily by people for medical services.

According to a notice seen in the hospital premises, the fumigation will be carried out from Thursday January 26 to Sunday January 29.

The notice which states that doctors should stop admissions of patients from January 23, stated that all patients would be discharged by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all efforts by our reporter to get details on why the fumigation was urgent proved abortive.

The Medical Director declined talking to our reporter, stating that he was not in the position to say anything.

However, findings showed that other major public hospitals under the control of the Federal Capital Development Authority also carry out yearly fumigation, during which they shut down too.