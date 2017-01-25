Two men docked for allegedly raping 3 under-aged girls

Related News

Two men who allegedly raped three under-aged girls were on Wednesday remanded in prison by a Kano Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Babangida Ubale (30) and Isyaku Musa (35), all residents of Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, are facing a charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Rufa’i Inusa, told the court that Messrs Ubale and Musa on December 14, 2016, deceived and lured the three girls, who were food hawkers, into an uncompleted building.

According to the prosecutor, the building is situated at Unguwar Yamma Quarters in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

“In the process, the two accused removed the three girls’ pants and had unlawful sexual intercourse with them one after the other and gave them N100,” Mr. Inusa said.

He said the victims were taken to Bichi General Hospital for treatment.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The duo pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril ordered that the two accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to February 22, for mention.

(NAN)