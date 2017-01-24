Ryan invites Trump to address joint session of Congress

Paul Ryan
Paul Ryan

The Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on February 28.

U.S. presidents usually appear before joint sessions to deliver annual overviews of the state of the nation, known as the “State of the Union Address’’.

“With this new unified Republican government, we have a unique opportunity to deliver results for the country.

“This address will give the people and their representatives the chance to hear directly from you about your agenda to tackle the critical challenges we face at home and abroad.” Mr. Ryan wrote in a letter to Mr. Trump.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.