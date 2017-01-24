Ryan invites Trump to address joint session of Congress

Related News

The Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on February 28.

U.S. presidents usually appear before joint sessions to deliver annual overviews of the state of the nation, known as the “State of the Union Address’’.

“With this new unified Republican government, we have a unique opportunity to deliver results for the country.

“This address will give the people and their representatives the chance to hear directly from you about your agenda to tackle the critical challenges we face at home and abroad.” Mr. Ryan wrote in a letter to Mr. Trump.

(dpa/NAN)