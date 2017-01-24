Olisa Metuh’s case adjourned

Related News

The trial of Olisa Metuh has suffered another adjournment at an FCT High Court on Tuesday.

Mr. Metuh, the former Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a two-count-charge of destruction of evidence.

The judge, Ishaq Bello, on October 10, 2016, adjourned till November 22 for the defence to open its case and also adjourned till January 24 for the defence’ case.

Sylvanus Tahir had earlier called three witnesses to testify in order to prove his case; then closed his case for Mr. Metuh to open his.

On Tuesday, Mr. Metuh was not in court, but his counsel, Emeka Etieba, appeared.

Sylvanus Tahir, the prosecuting counsel, was also present.

Mr. Tahir said that he was informed that Mr. Metuh was admitted at the National Hospital, Abuja, for spinal cord injuries.

The court adjourned the case again to March 2 for the defence to open its case.

(NAN)