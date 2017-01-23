Nigerian Army denies reabsorbing dismissed soldiers

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Soldiers
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Soldiers

The Nigerian Army has denied re-absorbing dismissed soldiers, saying it has no such plan.

Army spokesperson Sani Usman, in a statement on Monday, urged members of the public to discountenance “such false information.”

The brigadier general said the attention of the army had been drawn to the “false information circulating through WhatsApp and other social media platforms on the purported re-absorption of dismissed regiments (Soldiers) between 2006 to date into the Nigerian Army.”

“They are also encouraged to cross check any information about the Nigerian Army with the Directorate of Army Public Relations or the Nigerian Army Website www.army.mil.ng,” he said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.