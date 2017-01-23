Nigerian govt assures of corps members’ safety

Related News

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has assured Nigerians of the safety of all prospective corps members, as they get set to begin their orientation course on Tuesday.

Mr. Dalung gave this assurance in Abuja on Monday during the inauguration of four utility vehicles at the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, headquarters.

He said that government had put in place machinery to ensure the safety and protection of lives of the corps members while in their orientation camps.

Mr. Dalung also assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari was well, stressing that he had been on vacation to the United Kingdom.

“I spoke with the president just 48 hours ago and from our conversation, there is nothing indicating that the president is in a state of poor health.

“I commend the leadership of the NYSC for purchasing the vehicles; the scheme has set the agenda for this year.

“The NYSC is so dear to the present administration, hence, we will continue to do everything possible, despite paucity of funds, to ensure that if that is the only legacy Nigeria can leave to the future generation, we will do that.

“The NYSC has contributed significantly to the promotion of national unity. l often wonder whether Nigeria will still exist without the NYSC,” Dalung said.

He reiterated that youth remained the fulcrum of building a very good future, adding that government needed to engage them more meaningfully.

According to Mr. Dalung, the Muhammadu Buhari administration is determined to lay a solid foundation where hope, hard-work, transparency and integrity will flourish.

Earlier, the NYSC Director of General Services, Bashir Salisu, said the vehicles would be deployed to NYSC locations where they were most needed.

Mr. Salisu said that this was the second time in two years the minister was inaugurating field operational vehicles.

He said the development was informed by the commitment of Sule Kazaure, the NYSC Director-General to the welfare of the staff and corps members.

(NAN)