“My husband often beats me to stupor,” divorce seeking wife says

magistrate_court

An Ibadan based trader and mother of two, Yetunde Kolapo, has urged an Iletuntun Customary Court to dissolve the seven-year-old union between her and Olamilekan Kolapo over incessant battery.

Yetunde who resides at Academy area of Ibadan, told the court on Monday that her husband constantly subjects her to battery which sometimes result into her being hospitalised, and then abandoned.

“For seven years that I married Olamilekan, I have had no rest of mind, as his constant punches on me usually results into my being admitted.

“In addition, he does little or nothing about fending for our two children and me. In short, it is one day, one trouble in our home. My lord, I am completely fed-up with him,” she pleaded with the court.

She also prayed the court to grant her custody of the two children from the union.

Olamilekan who did not oppose the divorce suit, however said that his wife Yetunde often starved him of sexual intercourse.

“My lord, Yetunde usually deny me sex which is an integral part of what stabilises a marriage.

“As if that is not enough, she usually keeps late night, and she no longer take to my instructions.

“Her mother had been supporting her in her strange behaviour and she assisted her in parking her belongings from my home two weeks ago,” Olamilekan said.

The President of the court, Henric Agbaje, asked the couple to provide enough evidence to support their claims and adjourned the matter to February 3, for judgment.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.