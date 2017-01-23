“My husband often beats me to stupor,” divorce seeking wife says

Related News

An Ibadan based trader and mother of two, Yetunde Kolapo, has urged an Iletuntun Customary Court to dissolve the seven-year-old union between her and Olamilekan Kolapo over incessant battery.

Yetunde who resides at Academy area of Ibadan, told the court on Monday that her husband constantly subjects her to battery which sometimes result into her being hospitalised, and then abandoned.

“For seven years that I married Olamilekan, I have had no rest of mind, as his constant punches on me usually results into my being admitted.

“In addition, he does little or nothing about fending for our two children and me. In short, it is one day, one trouble in our home. My lord, I am completely fed-up with him,” she pleaded with the court.

She also prayed the court to grant her custody of the two children from the union.

Olamilekan who did not oppose the divorce suit, however said that his wife Yetunde often starved him of sexual intercourse.

“My lord, Yetunde usually deny me sex which is an integral part of what stabilises a marriage.

“As if that is not enough, she usually keeps late night, and she no longer take to my instructions.

“Her mother had been supporting her in her strange behaviour and she assisted her in parking her belongings from my home two weeks ago,” Olamilekan said.

The President of the court, Henric Agbaje, asked the couple to provide enough evidence to support their claims and adjourned the matter to February 3, for judgment.

(NAN)