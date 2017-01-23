Nigerian Navy warship, NNS UNITY, arrives Dakar

Related News

The Nigerian Navy warship, NNS UNITY, on Sunday, arrived at Dakar Sea Port to carry out the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mandate of restoring democracy in Gambia.

The Chief of Training/Operations, Defence Headquarters, Ahmed Muhammed, a Major. Gen., received the ship on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, a General.

Earlier, the Force Commander, Operation Restore Democracy in Gambia, Tajudeen Yusuf, Air Commodore, told journalists that the next operation, after the arrival of the troops into Gambia, was to get the president Adama Barrow into the country.

According to him, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully conducted an aerial surveillance over Gambia.

“The ground troops have already moved into the Gambian territory, and no opposition was met. It was a peaceful movement and we were welcomed by members of the armed forces of the Gambia.

“The aim of this was to secure some key and vulnerable points, in the Gambian territory so as to create peaceful passage for the president to move in and for us to stabilize the country and eventually for its democracy to continue to thrive,’’ Mr. Yusuf said.

He explained that the war ship, which arrived on Sunday, would be incorporated immediately into the ongoing operations.

He said troops would soften their operations for now, but would be on alert to tackle any challenge that would come up.

“The former president has ruled the country for 22 years, he still has his loyalists within the armed forces and the country in general, and we cannot afford to be careless with the new president.

“We still have to do a lot of stabilization to ensure that there is peace and that he is in charge of the country before we can finally bow out,’’ he said. (NAN)