BBC apologises after tweeting that Donald Trump sustained gunshot wound

Photo credit: Instagram (@realdonaldtrump)
The BBC on Saturday apologised after erroneously tweeting that U.S. President Donald Trump had sustained an injury from a gunshot.

The station blamed the blunder on an unauthorised access of its system by unknown hackers.

“Apologies to anyone who saw an unusual Tweet from our account this morning,” the BBC said after taking down the misleading post. “We do appear to have been hacked and we are looking into how.”

Someone with access to the broadcaster’s Twitter account had posted shortly before 11:00 a.m. Saturday that Mr. Trump had sustained an injury to his arm after being shot.

“Breaking News: President Trump is injured in arm by gunfire,” the tweet said.

Mr. Trump assumed office on Friday as the 45th President of the United States.

