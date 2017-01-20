Man docked for allegedly raping, impregnating 14-year-old girl

Related News

A 22-year-old man, Bright Uwalaka, who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl and impregnated her, was on Friday charged before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court , Lagos.

‎

Mr. Uwalaka, who resides at Number 10, Hassan St., Ajangbadi, Lagos State, pleaded not guilty to the count charge of defilement.

The Prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offence at No. 10, Hassan Street, Ajangbadi, Lagos State, at about 6.00 p.m. on October 19, 2016.‎

‎

Ms. Osayande said the accused, who was living in the same area with the girl, called her to his parents apartment and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her and impregnated her.‎

‎

She said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

‎

Chief Magistrate Ipaye Nwachukwu granted the accused N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

‎

Ms. Nwachukwu said the sureties should be gainfully employed and one of the sureties must be a civil servant.

She said both sureties should provide evidence of tax payments and their addresses verified.‎

‎

The case was adjourned to March 14, pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP.

(NAN)