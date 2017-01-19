Rann bombing: Air Force sets up probe panel

Related News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Thursday said it has set up a board to investigate Tuesday’s bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Rann, a remote village of Borno state by one of its fighter jets.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Airforce Force, Ayodele Famuyiwa, a group captain, disclosed this in a statement.

Fifty four persons have died, according to official sources following an update on the figure on Thursday. About 120 others were injured, with 68 of them still under care at the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.

Borno State government had said on Wednesday that the critically injured persons flown into Maiduguri hospitals were in stable condition.

Mr. Famuyiwa said the investigation board consisting of senior officers had been mandated “to investigate the accidental air strike on 17 January 2017 at Rann, Borno State”.

“Among its terms of reference, the Board is to determine the immediate and remote causes as well as the circumstances that led to the incident”.

“The statement said the investigation is aimed at forestalling future occurrence,” he said.

A list of 20 witnesses are expected testify at the sitting of the investigation board.

“In addition to a list of 20 witnesses given to it, the Board is free to invite other persons to give evidence on oath,” said Mr. Famuyiwa.

“The Board is to submit its report not later than 2 February 2017”.

The 6-man Board is headed by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF), Salihu Bala-Ribah.

Other members are Charles Oghomwen, Ayoola Jolasinmi, Essien Efanga, Solomon Irmiya and Mohammed Muazu.