PDP to sue Senator for defecting to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it would go to court over the defection of a serving senator, Nelson Effiong, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Effiong, who was elected senator for the Akwa Ibom South District on the ticket of the PDP, said Thursday on the floor of the senate that he was decamping APC because of “division” within his party.

But the PDP, through its chapter in Akwa Ibom state condemned Mr. Effiong’s defection as being “indicative of a drowning man”.

The party, in a statement issued in Uyo, Thursday evening, said it was making preparations to take the senator to court.

“The State Chairman of the Party, Obong Paul Ekpo, has directed the Legal Department of our Party to commence the process of recovering the mandate freely given to Nelson Effiong and manifestly mismanaged and corrupted by him,” said the statement, signed by the party’s spokesman, Ini Ememobong.

The PDP said it was not a “sinking” party as described by Mr. Effiong. It hit back at the senator, accusing him of poor performance in the senate.

“As a party, we gave Nelson Effiong the power to speak for his people, but his character showed up and now the whole world can judge him,” the statement said.

Mr. Effiong, a former speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, is from the same senatorial district as the governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel.

The PDP spokesman, Mr. Ememobong, said the senator’s defection was not in any way an indictment of Governor Emmanuel.

“Judas in the Bible was in charge of the treasury, but he betrayed Jesus. Was that an indictment on Jesus?” Mr. Ememobong told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview.

Mr. Ememobong called on its members and supporters in the state, especially those in the Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, to remain calm and continue to support the party.

“We are certain that this season of political trial will soon pass away,” he said.