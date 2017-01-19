University student bites off neighbour’s ear – Police

Related News

A 30-year-old student, Tobi Justice, who allegedly assaulted his father’s tenant by biting off his left ear, was on Thursday in Lagos released on a N50,000 bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Alexander Komolafe, who gave the ruling, also told the accused to present two sureties in like sum.

The accused, a student of the University of Abuja, had pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge bordering on assault occasioning grievous harm and breach of peace brought against him at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

According to prosecutor, Joseph Ajebe, the accused committed the offence at his residence on January 9 at about 10.40 p.m. at No. 33, Segun Aregbesola St., New Oko-Oba, a Lagos suburb.

Mr. Ajebe alleged that the accused beat the complainant, Amadi Longinus, to a pulp and cut off his left ear with his teeth.

“The complainant said that Justice had threatened to deal with him on several occasions.

“Justice falsely accused the complainant of spying on him by flashing a torchlight to see his nakedness while he was bathing.

“This led to a misunderstanding and a fight ensued between them and in the process, the accused beat Longinus to a pulp and bit off the left ear.”

The offences contravened Sections 166 (d), 170 and 244 (a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The magistrate adjourned the case to March 6 for mention.

