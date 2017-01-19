IDP camp bombing by Nigerian Air Force, shocking, unacceptable – PDP

Related News

Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that it is “shocked and totally dismayed” at the news of the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Rann village of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State by the military.

The accident led to the death of 52 persons, while more than 120 were injured.

“This is totally unacceptable and we demand a thorough and independent investigation into the matter to unravel the mystery behind the Accident,” PDP said in a statement early Thursday by its spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye.

The party said the excuse by the Nigerian Military that the Camp was mistaken to be a gathering of Boko Haram members is “a show of unprofessionalism and lack of intelligence regarding operations of such magnitude.”

“We are very worried that the Military after several successes against the Sect in recent times will display such provocative conduct capable of rubbing-off on its past achievements as a professional organisation,” it said.

The PDP recalled that it had earlier warned the Nigerian military not to allow itself to be “used by the Ruling Party, the APC as a propaganda machine”

“We had also warned the military to remain resolute in its duty as a body constituted by law to defend the territorial integrity of the Nigerian State but not an arm of the ruling party.

“The military must excuse itself from the Ruling Party’s propaganda and deceit of scoring cheap political points and concentrate more on the job of really wiping off the insurgency in the North-East and to eliminate threat in all regions of the Country.

“We are of the opinion that the Tuesday, January 17, 2017 accidental bombing of the IDP Camp was a reaction to a false alarm and the Military was misled by the informant to cause the killings of those innocent Nigerians. Consequently, Nigerian military must talk less on its modus operandi and also carry out sufficient intelligence gathering in order to avoid such costly mistakes in the future,” the opposition prty said.

The party said while it appreciates that Nigerians are being informed of the operations of the military, it, however, said it is very important to conceal some vital and critical security information to aviod opponents using such information to infiltrate their ranks.

“We wish to further advise the military hierarchy to stop playing to the gallery and maintain distance from the APC leaders who are bent on deceiving Nigerians to cover up for their incompetence and none performance.

“Finally, we condole Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima and the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

“It is unfortunate and regrettable as we pray their souls to rest in peace. We are equally calling on government at all levels to provide the needed support for the injured persons and pray for their speedy recovery,” the party said.