Police Inspector arrested for extra-judicial killing

Related News

The Edo Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, said the command would recommend a serving inspector being investigated for extra-judicial killing for ‘discharge’ from service if found guilty.

Mr. Gwandu, who stated this at a news a conference on Wednesday in Benin, said “there is no sacred cow in the force.”

He also disclosed that the command had in the last one week arrested 27 suspected criminals in different hideouts in the state.

He said police detectives arrested the suspects with various dangerous arms and ammunition.

The commissioner said those arrested included six suspected armed robbers, five suspected kidnappers, 13 suspected cultists and three cyber crime suspects.

He listed some of the arms and ammunition recovered from them to include cut-to-size guns, cartridges, pistols, locally made short guns, double barrelled gun and pump action gun.

He restated the command’s preparedness to combat crime in the state and stressed that Edo was no longer a safe haven for criminals.

Mr. Gwandu enjoined all residents of the state to be law abiding and cooperate with the Police by volunteering useful information that would assist the command in taming criminal elements.

He said all the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations into the cases were concluded.

The commissioner further disclosed that the command had arrested no fewer than 40 persons for flouting the state government’s directive on the ban on collection of illegal taxes and revenue.

(NAN)