272 touts, thieves, others prosecuted in Lagos Airport in 2016 – Police

The Police Command, Lagos Airport, says that no fewer than 272 persons were prosecuted for various offences at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, between January and December 2016.

The spokesperson of the command, Joseph Alabi, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lagos on Tuesday that the command also made 417 arrests within the period under review.

Mr. Alabi said that some of the suspects were charged with assault, stealing, obtaining by false pretences as well as unlawful entry and touting.

He said the crimes contravened Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria bye-laws.

“The command was able to secure 105 convictions for the period under review while 203 cases were still under investigation and trial,” he said.

Alabi pledged the determination of the command to intensify security at the airport and its environs to guarantee safety of passengers, airline operators and other users.

He appealed to members of the public to abide by the rules and regulations of the airport, especially on the issue of restricted areas.

(NAN)