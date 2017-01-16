NYSC 2016 Batch B stream II orientation begins January 24

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, will commence the 2016 Batch B Stream II orientation for prospective corps members on January 24.

The NYSC made this known in its official website on Monday, adding that the orientation would end on February 13.

It said that the on-line printing of call-up letters by stream II prospective corps members would commence on January 19.

According to the website, delivery and collection of call-up letters to institutions by prospective corps members who did not pay will start on January 20, 2017.

(NAN)