NYSC 2016 Batch B stream II orientation begins January 24

PIC. 4. NYSC 2016 BATCH A STREAM 2 CORPS MEMBERS TAKING OATH DURING THEIR SWEARING-IN CEREMONY AT THE STATE NYSC PERMANENT ORIENTATION CAMP IN TSAFE, ZAMFARA ON WEDNESDAY (15/6/16). 4371/15/6/2016/TAM/BJO/NAN
PIC. 4. NYSC 2016 BATCH A STREAM 2 CORPS MEMBERS TAKING OATH DURING THEIR SWEARING-IN CEREMONY AT THE STATE NYSC PERMANENT ORIENTATION CAMP IN TSAFE, ZAMFARA ON WEDNESDAY (15/6/16). 4371/15/6/2016/TAM/BJO/NAN

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, will commence the 2016 Batch B Stream II orientation for prospective corps members on January 24.

The NYSC made this known in its official website on Monday, adding that the orientation would end on February 13.
It said that the on-line printing of call-up letters by stream II prospective corps members would commence on January 19.

According to the website, delivery and collection of call-up letters to institutions by prospective corps members who did not pay will start on January 20, 2017.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.