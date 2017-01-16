College of Education sacks 6 lecturers

Related News

The Isa Kaita College of Education, Dustinma in Katsina State said it dismissed six of its academic staff for gross misconduct.

The College said it had also demoted two academic staff and cautioned one person for misconduct against the rules of the institution.

The Provost of the College, Maigari Abu, disclosed these on Monday in Dustinma, Katsina State at a news conference.

Mr. Abu said that the dismissal was part of recommendations of a disciplinary committee set up to investigate alleged offences committed by the affected staff.

The provost added that the demoted staff and those issued warning letters contravened

the rules and regulations of the College.

“The college has its rules and regulations and any staff that violates them will be punished.

“We have a committee that monitors the conduct of staff and students as the college will not allow any staff to compromise laid-down standards,” Mr. Abu said.

He said the college sponsored 26 staff to study for doctorate degrees, while 38 were studying for their Masters degrees in various institution in the country.

Mr. Abu explained that recently, the college signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, to commence degree programme in 2017 in some selected subjects.

He said 330 students had been admitted and would be awarded with degrees after the completion of their programmes by the college in the next four years.

The provost commended the Katsina State Government for providing funds which assisted in full accreditation of 23 courses by the National Council for Colleges of Education for the institution.

(NAN)