Two men charged with raping 13-year-old girl

Two men – Odinaka Nwananwa and Arinze Ozoemena – who allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old girl, were on Monday brought before a Surulere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused – Nwananwa, 24, and Ozoemena, 22 – whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape.

The two accused with another man still at large committed the offences on December 22 at School Bus Stop along Ojo-Igbede Road in Ajangbadi on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, according to Police Prosecutor Anthonia Osayande.

She alleged that the accused lured the girl to an uncompleted building when she was returning home on an errand for her mother.

“They took her to the uncompleted building and raped her. It was her screaming that attracted neighbours, who rescued her and reported the matter at the police station.” ‎

The offences contravened Sections 137 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Ipaye Nwachukwu granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, while the other should be a community leader.

In addition, she said the sureties should provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the case to March 14 for mention.

(NAN)‎