NIS arrests 128 foreigners attempting to obtain Nigerian ID Cards

The Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) last year apprehended 128 foreigners who attempted to acquire the National Identity Card.

The Command Comptroller, Sule Wunti, disclosed this on Wednesday in Yola in a review of the activities of the command for 2016.

Mr. Wunti said those arrested comprised 63 Cameroonians, 31 Chadians, 27 Nigeriens and seven Malians.

He said that the command processed 39 applications for Regularization of Stay, 56 for Combine Expatriate Resident Permit Aliens Card (CERPAC) and 92 for extension of visitor pass in 2016.

“Due to current border closure that affects Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, 20 non-Nigerians were repatriated and three non-Nigerians were refused admission. They are a Cameroonian, a Chinese and Norwegian nationals.”

Mr. Wunti further disclosed that 17 foreigners were currently serving various jail terms in Adamawa prisons.

He said the command lost four staff last year, while 121 staff were promoted.

Mr. Wunti said that the command generated a revenue of over N80 million.

“Despite these modest achievement in the year 2016 the command couldn’t tap its full potential due to some challenges such as inadequate logistics, permanent office structure and accommodation for both senior and junior staff alike.

“However, the command will do its best in offering prompt and efficient service to those in need of our facilities which includes both foreigners and Nigerians alike,” Mr. Wunti said.

He said the state command has one area office, 13 Control Posts and 10 Border Patrol Bases.

Highlight of the briefing was the decoration of some newly promoted officers with their new ranks.