Dangote truck, CRV plunge into river

The Dangote truck that caused the collapse
A Dangote truck and a Honda CRV plunged into a river after an auto crash which occurred on Saturday along Ijebu-Ode/Benin Expressway.

The Commander of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Seni Ogunyemi, confirmed the accident to PREMIUM TIMES late Saturday.

He said the two vehicles, whose number plates were yet to be ascertained, plunged into the Omo River in Area J4 along the road.

He said the auto crash occurred as a result of over-speeding.

The casualty was yet to be ascertained Saturday night, the official said.

Rescue efforts have commenced with officials from various agencies and local divers working to rescue possible survivors and extract the vehicles.

  • Alalibo Karibo

    Dangote trucks accidents have become a reoccurring decimal on Roads nationwide. Is this company making money at the expense of the blood of Nigerians? The FRSC should begin to look into the driving pattern of these trucks, their driver and their mental stability. The police must look into Dangote’s truck accidents with a view to minimizing the occurrence.