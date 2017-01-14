Nigerian League: FC Ifeanyi Ubah abandon Kano Pillars tie midway

Related News

The first game of the season in the Nigeria Professional League has ended in a disappointing note as visiting team, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, abandoned the Match Day 1 contest.

The Anambra Warriors are understood to be livid about supposed questionable officiating that led to one of their players being sent off and their goal being over ruled by center referee Ajayi Foluso.

Pillars were 1-0 up before the abrupt end courtesy of a solitary strike from Gambo Mohammed.

Many dignitaries are understood to be present at the Sani Abacha stadium to watch the first game of the season in the NPFL, including the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and LMC boss Shehu Dikko.

It is not clear if appeals being made to FC Ifeanyi Ubah players will persuade them to return to the pitch.