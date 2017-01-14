Nigerian League: FC Ifeanyi Ubah abandon Kano Pillars tie midway

ifeanyi-uba-fc-nnewi_ys0irkrhnhi71vl2nmw8qikva

The first game of the season in the Nigeria Professional League has ended in a disappointing note as visiting team, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, abandoned the Match Day 1 contest.

The Anambra Warriors are understood to be livid about supposed questionable officiating that led to one of their players being sent off and their goal being over ruled by center referee Ajayi Foluso.

Pillars were 1-0 up before the abrupt end courtesy of a solitary strike from Gambo Mohammed.

Many dignitaries are understood to be present at the Sani Abacha stadium to watch the first game of the season in the NPFL, including the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and LMC boss Shehu Dikko.

It is not clear if appeals being made to FC Ifeanyi Ubah players will persuade them to return to the pitch.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.