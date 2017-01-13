Cannabis, Tramadol, Diazepan top list of illegal drugs seized in Lagos in 2016

Related News

Cannabis and Tramadol weighing 16,327.398 kilogrammes and 192.918kg topped the list of illegal drugs seized in 2016 by the Lagos State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the agency said in a statement Thursday.

Other narcotics impounded by the agency include Diazepan 46.7kg, Exol 3.2kg, Rophenol 582 grammes, Cocaine 121g, and Heroin 37g.

The total figures for 2016 (16,571.289kg or 16 metric tons) are far higher than the 4, 443.5597kg of drugs seized in Lagos in 2015.

“There was an increase of 12,127.73kg of drugs seized and an increase of 63 persons convicted for drug-related offences in the State over the arrests and convictions in 2015,” said the statement.

“However, there was a drastic reduction in the number of persons counselled in connection with substance use and abuse from 362 in 2015 to 267 in 2016. This represents a decrease of 95 persons.”

The agency said it successfully prosecuted 212 drug dealers in the year under review, 140 cases were pending at the Federal High Court as at December 31, 2016.

The convicts comprising 205 males and seven females were sentenced to various jail terms, including life imprisonment with hard labour.

Jeremiah Aernan, the NDLEA Lagos State Command prosecuting counsel, who prosecuted the cases said Okunola Taiwo who was caught with 2kg of cannabis, will spend the next 25 years in prison; Saheed Bello got 12 years for dealing in cannabis.

Mohammed Babangida and Abdullahi Ibrahim caught with 200 grammes of cannabis got 10 years each, while Samuel Ukpe got eight years each on a three count charge of dealing in cocaine, heroin and cannabis to run concurrently.

Muhammad Abdallah, the NDLEA Chairman, said the agency was working on a strategy to reduce illicit supply and use of narcotic drugs in the State.

“Winning the drug war in Lagos is very important because drug barons are targeting the State,” said Mr. Abdallah, a retired colonel.

“The location of Lagos and the huge volume of economic activities coupled with a very busy airport, two seaports and a land border are attractive consideration for drug cartels but we are working hard to counter their illegal activities.

“The frequent seizures in the State and the discovery of 8,597.63kgs of cannabis in a six bedroom duplex located at 46, Ateoyo Street, Igbeleri Okoko, Lagos, last June are results of the agency’s strategies towards tackling drug trafficking in the State and the entire country.”