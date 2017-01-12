Reps threaten to order arrest of Nigeria police chief

Related News

The House of Representatives on Thursday threatened to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, if he fails to appear before its Committee on Police Affairs on January 19.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Gabriel Onyenwife who condemned the continuous refusal of the I-G to honour invitations of the Committee.

The Committee is investigating alleged violation of the 2016 Appropriation Act by the Nigerian Police Force.

Moving the motion, Mr. Onyenwife noted that the police chief had failed to appear before the Committee to explain why the force diverted N1.2 billion approved for the purchase of 10 armoured personnel carriers.

He said that instead of using the approved sum to purchase the said carriers, the money was rather used for the purchase of 64 Toyota Hiace Commuter vehicles, without the approval of the National Assembly.

He also said that N6 billion was appropriated in the same act for rehabilitation of 102 police stations nationwide, but the amount was diverted for other uses.

“These infractions of the Appropriation Act 2016, the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, and the Public Procurement Act 2007, are just two of the several infractions committed by the Nigeria Police Force in the course of implementation of the budget,” Mr. Onyenwife said.

According to him, the Committee on Police Affairs invited the police chief on December 6, 2016 and December 13, 2016 in his capacity as the Chief Executive and Accounting Officer of the Force to explain or justify these perceived infractions.

“But he failed or refused to honour the invitations or justify his failure or refusal to attend,” Mr. Onyenwife stated.

The House, therefore, resolved to summon the I-G to appear before the Committee unfailingly on Thursday January 19. 2017, to justify the said infractions of the Appropriation Act 2016.

(NAN)