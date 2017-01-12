You can’t protest at CBN headquarters, Police warn group

Related News

The FCT Police Command has warned “OccupyCBN’’, a non-governmental organisation against its planned protest at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, headquarters, Abuja on Friday.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the command, Anjuguri Manzah, said that the group had not written to the command for permission.

He said that the command would not fold its arms and allow members of the group to close down operations at a critical facility in the country.

Mr. Manzah added that the police would continue to be professional in discharging its constitutionally assigned roles in accordance with international best practices.

“The command wants to further reiterate that because of the sensitive nature of the CBN headquarters, it will not allow any assemblage of individuals or group of persons around the facility.

“Leaders and members of the OccupyCBN group are therefore warned to jettison their plan and explore legitimate avenue to channel their grievances and misgiving to the appropriate authorities.

“Any gathering in contravention of this advice will amount to an unlawful assembly and those arrested in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the appropriate sections of the law,” he said.

(NAN)