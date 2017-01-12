New Senate Leader Lawan Speaks: Why I accepted to replace Ndume

Related News

The Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, says his choice as a Senate Leader is the decision of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Lawan made this known on Thursday in Abuja when he was addressing journalists.

He said that he had no choice but to accept the position because it was the party’s position.

“That is the position of the leader of the party in the country, the president insisted that party supremacy must be upheld at all times,” Mr. Lawan said.

He said that the office of the senate leader was an assignment to create and sustain good relationship, unify the APC caucus after the incident in the emergence of the senate leadership.

“This is the position of all the senators in the APC caucus.

“My selection is to reconcile our differences, to unite and give this chamber a peaceful chance to support the good and laudable policies of our government.

“It is a position that is supposed to unite the Senate in terms of the multi party nature of the National Assembly for us to work together.”

He said that he would carry all lawmakers along irrespective of party differences to achieve positive results.

“it is going to be a symbiotic relationship,” he said.

Mr. Lawan said that he would ensure that the Senate developed a system whereby executive communication, especially bills, were good products that would be easily digested.

He said that the Senate had always been bi-partisan, adding that the contribution and support of every senator was important.

“ I will cultivate that kind of situation to ensure that we help the implementation of government policies for the betterment of the lives of our citizens,” he said.

He called for a synergy between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to achieve good results.

According to him, such cooperation should be extended to the House of Representatives.

“We must do this because; we are in governance together with the executive arm of government.

“And if the government fails we will also be judged as failures.”

Mr. Lawan was elected APC Senate Leader by 39 of the party’s 63 senators who approved the removal of Ali Ndume from the position.

