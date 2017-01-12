Police release Sahara Reporters publisher without charges

Related News

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, has been freed without charges, hours after he was detained by the police in Lagos.

“He has been released without charges and without parting with anything,” Olanrewaju Suraj, a friend of Mr. Sowore, said while confirming the development to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night.

Mr. Sowore was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after he was attacked by Lekan Fatodu, a Nigerian journalist based in the U.K., and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

Mr. Fatodu said he engineered the arrest of the Sahara Reporters publisher through a petition he sent to the police against him.

Mr. Fatodu alleged blackmail, criminal defamation and threat to life by Mr. Sowore, the police told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Sowore denied the allegations.

But Mr. Suraj said his friend was released shortly after making a statement to the police, who did not ask him to do more.

“They only advised us to see tomorrow for peace and reconciliation efforts,” Mr. Suraj said. “We intend to take the advise of the police and meet with Lekan Fatodu tomorrow to settle everything.”

Mr. Fatodu could not immediately be reached for comments late Wednesday night.