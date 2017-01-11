Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, arrested

OMOYELE SOWORE

The police in Lagos have arrested Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, following an attack on him by a London-based Nigerian journalist, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

While details of the incident remain sketchy, this newspaper has gathered that it occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Ikeja G.R.A, Lagos.

Mr. Sowore told PREMIUM TIMES that he was attacked by Lekan Fatodu, ‎publisher of UK-based CheckOut magazine over a story Sahara Reporters published about him last year.

But Mr. Fatodu posted a tweet saying he “just got Sowore Omoyele of Saharareporters arrested for criminal defamation and blackmail and threat to my life and career.”

Mr. Sowore said Mr. Fatodu attacked him after he drove out of a restaurant situated along Isaac John Street.

“I went with a friend to have lunch in a restaurant and as we drove out of the place we got on Isaac John Street,” Mr. Sowore said. “After driving for a few minutes, I slowed down by a construction site on the road and someone knocked on my window.”

Mr. Sowore said he immediately recognised Mr. Fatodu and wound down to greet him only to be physically attacked and dragged out of his vehicle.

“The construction workers and other people around moved closer to intervene and the police were called in,” he said.

The police took Mr. Sowore, Mr. Fatodu and others involved in the incident to Area “F” Command Headquarters, also in Ikeja.

It was here that the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said Mr. Sowore should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

“It is unfortunate that the commissioner will treat such a brutal attack against me this way,” Mr. Sowore said.

“The matter that was before him was only about the immediate threat to my life only for him to further endanger my life by asking them to send me to Panti.”

Dolapo Badmus, the police spokesperson in the state, said Mr. Sowore was sent to Panti based on a petition against him.

Mr. Badmus said the petition was filed by Mr. Fatodu and it involved criminal defamation, blackmail and threat to life.

“The commissioner received the petition yesterday and he immediately referred it to Panti for further investigation,” Ms. Badmus said. “That is why he was driven there for further investigation in his case.”

Ms. Badmus could not immediately say if or when Mr. Sowore would be arraigned before a court.

“The matter is still under investigation,” she said.

Mr. Sowore founded Sahara Reporters in 2006 to promote citizen journalism by encouraging everyday people to report stories about corruption, human rights abuses and other political misconduct in Nigeria.

A story the platform published in January 2016 alleged that Mr. Fatodu stood as front for a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the mismanagement of funds meant for the purchase of arms for the military.

Mr. Sowore said he believed Mr. Fatodu’s attack against him was “strictly because of the report and other numerous investigations of Sahara Reporters against him and his benefactors.”

Mr. Fani-Kayode is currently standing trial on allegations that he received funds from a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    When did the police become an authority to order detention of a citizen based on a petition against same? The collusion between Fatodu and Commish Owoseni is an assault on Sowore’s human rights and should be referred to court.

  • Höly Wähala

    “It is unfortunate that the commissioner will treat such a brutal attack against me this way… The matter that was before him was only about the immediate threat to my life only for him to further endanger my life by asking them to send me to Panti.” – Omoyele Sowore

    Omo Sowore should just calm down and absolve panti with gratitude to Sango that he wasn’t left at the notorious Area F police station in Ikeja… because by this time tomorrow he could be a dead cold man. Methinks, it is hightime he smells the inside of a gulag for his numerous scandalous articles against Aunty Dr. NOI and very many Nigerians which were neither proven nor retracted after so many complaints. Two-fighting ordinarily is not case for CID investigation, I suspect Femi Fani-Kayode is about to carve his pound of “panmo” from Omoyeye Sowore’s rear-end, hahaha chei indeed… Next up: Premium Times vs Lt. Gen. Buratai. LoL!

  • Suruchukwu Igbogambo

    No Orchids For Sowore!!!
    He will be swallowed by the intrigues he has created.
    He should be asked about his sponsors?
    Who does he work for?
    is he a spy for foreign Governments?
    How many bank accounts does he own?
    All those that he has maligned should immediately file their case in court now that he is on ground.

    • Höly Wähala

      Hahahahahahahaaaa… everyday for the baboon and banana stealing but, one day is enough for the owner. LOL!

      • Suruchukwu Igbogambo

        This Guy should not be allowed to leave Nigeria for the next 3 years until he answers all the cases coming his way. Dr NOI, Saraki, Aisha Buhari, Buratai. Kyari , Dino. etc., chai sowore go hia wen

        • Rommel

          He will be freed,I am proud of him

  • Rommel

    Mr Sowore should immediately be released unless he has been found to have committed any crime,if what he has narrated is true then that aggressor should be the one behind bars,Nigerians are proud of what he has achieved with Sahara reporters