Nigeria awards N14.4 billion Second Niger Bridge contract

niger_bridge2

The Federal Government has awarded contract for early works on the Second Niger bridge and emergency repairs at the Tamburawa bridge in Kano State at a total cost of N16.3 billion.

Mohammed Abdullahi, the Assistant Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He stated that contract for the second Niger Bridge was awarded to Julius Berger (Nig.) Ltd. at a total cost of N14.4 billion.

Mr. Abdullahi noted that contract for emergency repairs at the Tamburawa Bridge in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State was awarded to Borini Prono & Co. (Nig.) Ltd. at a total cost of N1.9 billion.

He said that the existing Niger Bridge, inaugurated on January 4, 1966 had severely been overstressed, adding that its continued serviceability could not be assured.

According to him, the idea of a Second Niger Bridge started way back in the late 1970s but its realisation is delayed by several challenges.

He added that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was resolute to the completion of the projects.

Mr. Abdullahi said the scope of work for the emergency repairs of Tamburawa Bridge would involve the use of rock-filled gabion protection with reno mattresses, fitters and embankment protection to the abutments.

He said the intervention followed what he called public outcry and concern earlier expressed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State over the exposure of substructures of the bridge.

(NAN)

  • Ohnigeria Godsavenigeria

    I have never seen a government so fraudulent, so deceitful, so cunning crafty like this government. Can anybody with his senses hear this almajiri abudulahi. Second Niger bridge which was awarded in 2014 on ppp bases at cost of 120billion,with federal government contributing 30%of the project cost while Julius Berger funds the 70% .which was flagged off by Jonathan with a down payment of 18b since 2014 which made Julius Berger to mobilize to site, commence work and achieved about 40% job completion before the disaster called change was imposed on Nigeria .it is a verifiable truth that Julius Berger have pulled and raised above the water level at least 30% of the pillars to bear the bridge and have completed the precasting of all the beams and columns at their project yard at the head bridge onitsha before Buhari malicious vendetta halted the smooth progress of the job.
    Indeed it was Buhari that halted the smooth progress of the job on second Niger bridge. Apc government is a big fraud against the sensibilities of sincere and patriotic Nigerians who still cherish truth and decency. May God never allow this nation to ever fall into the evil grip of liars, hypocrites,decietful and propagandanists again. Funny government deceiving funny people.