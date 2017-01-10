Lagos police rescues fleeing 14-year-old

Related News

A 14-year-old boy, Israel Solomon, who fled his parent’s home in Jos was on Monday intercepted and rescued by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command at Ojota, Lagos.

Solomon, a Birom by tribe, was seen wandering Ojota Bus Stop, when the operatives decided to call him for questioning.

He said that his parents live in Mango Junction, opposite Gada Biyu, Jos.

He could not give reasons why he ran away from home, according to a police statement.

“All entreaties to make him give reasons for his actions proved abortive,” the statement added.

Solomon said the bus conveying him from Jos got to Lagos late Sunday evening, adding that he passed the night sleeping under the foot bridge at the Ojodu Berger Bus Stop.

He explained that he was trekking from Ojodu Berger to Ojota when the officer cited him wandering, emphasising that he knew no relatives in Lagos before embarking on the journey.

The police said checks on his body did not betray any evidence of physical abuse. He also couldn’t give the phone contact of his parents or any of his relatives based in Jos, Plateau.

Solomon has been taken to Olusosun Police Station, behind Phillip, Ojota by the RRS Team and would be taken from there to a station where radio signal would be raised to the closest police station to his house in Jos.