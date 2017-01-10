Jammeh asks Buhari, others to postpone Gambia trip

Related News

At the instance of President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia, the high level ECOWAS mediation mission led by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has pushed forward its visit to Banjul, the capital of Gambia, to Friday.

President Buhari’s office disclosed this on Tuesday.

In accepting to postpone the visit earlier planned to take place on Wednesday, President Buhari, who is mediating alongside John Mahama, the immediate past president of Ghana, said the delay notwithstanding, the mandate of the ECOWAS will be accomplished.

President Buhari reiterated the appeal on Monday by ECOWAS leaders that Gambian leaders do everything they can to douse tension in the West African country, which has led citizens to leave the country for fear of violence.

The Nigerian leader said ECOWAS is committed to the resolution of the crisis through inclusive dialogue with respect to the constitution and the will of the people of Gambia.